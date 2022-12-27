Skinner, Lynnette

LYONS: Lynnette Skinner, 91, died surrounded be her family on Sunday (December 25, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.

A funeral service will be held on Friday (December 30th) at 11:00 a.m. at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home 77 William St. in Lyons. Burial will follow in the South Lyons Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Lynnette’s name to the Arc Wayne, Lyons Public Library and theWayne County Nursing Home Activities Center.

Lynnette was born in Carthage, N.Y. to Edward and Frieda (Parker) Strickland. After attending SUNY Morrisville becoming an LPN, she worked at the Barber Hospital in Lyons. She was a member of St. Michael’s Church and volunteered at the Lyons Public Library. Lynnette enjoyed boating and golfing with Donald, her husband of 62 years, who pre-deceased her in 2018.

Lynnette is survived by her daughter, Donna (Ken) Vowell of Palmyra; son, Jack (Terri) Skinner of Newark; Grandchildren Kasey (Elaine), Katie and Kurt Vowell; Travis (Jeanna) and Cody Skinner; six great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons, N.Y.