Skwieralski, Edward J.

WALWORTH/PALMYRA: Died on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at age 80. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy; parents, Edward and Arlea Skwieralski and brother, Michael. He is survived by his children, Marshall (Suzanne) McFarland, Gary (Betsy Sampson) McFarland and Tricia Skwieralski; grandchildren, Tanya (Craig Kotwas) McFarland, Marshall McFarland, Brent McFarland, his ‘little angel’ Abby Underwood, Sarah Belcher, Brittany Estleford, Kari (Aaron Earl) Gardner, Shaun (Sarah) Gardner; great grandchildren, Savannah McFarland, Camden McFarland, Vance Kotwas, Declan Kotwas, Kaelynne Sampson-Hopf, Ryleigh Belcher, Gabriella O’Brien, Viviana O’Brien, Connor Earl, Eden Earl and Liberty Gardner; siblings Barbara (Roy) Ikewood, Richard Skwieralski, Susan (Jeff) Hixson, Sharon (Bob) Charlton, Sandra Skwieralski, Sister-in-law Nancy Dean; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Ed was the epitome of a dedicated family man, protector, and mentor, who loved his wife Nancy, and family, unconditionally. He was also a ‘neighborhood dad’ to many kids in Walworth. He had a no-nonsense approach yet always a caring heart. He was an avid reader, crossword puzzle aficionado, as well as an ‘inspirational’ tutor to his kids, particularly when it came to math. His precise carpentry and woodworking skills were reflected in many projects throughout his home. He greatly valued his time laying wood floors in homes throughout the City of Rochester with his father years ago. Ed regularly humored his kids by wrestling with them on the family room floor. "That’s what you get for interfering with my matches!" was the mantra shared with anyone who dared to intervene. Ed’s firm yet guiding hand often saved his kids from themselves, and their harebrained adventures, like random canoe rides and motorbikes in the nearby crick, taking the Big Wheel for a spin in the pool, and so much more. Ed was the ultimate marksman-with archery but particularly when throwing motorcycle helmets, or pieces of firewood. Not one to mince words you always knew where you stood with Ed. If you were right, he always had your back. Honest and hardworking with complete strength in his convictions, he taught us to stand up for what we believe in. Ed will be deeply missed but will be loved forever.

Family and friends are invited to gather, Sunday, January 21, 2024, at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1040 State Route 31, Macedon, NY 14502 from 11AM to 1PM, where a service to celebrate Ed’s life will follow. Ed will be privately laid to rest at the Elmwood Cemetery in Fairport, NY at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in memory of Ed may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, Lollypop Farm, or the Wayne County Humane Society. Please visit his tribute wall at www.murphyfuneralservices.com to leave a condolence