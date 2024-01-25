Slate, Ricky Eugene

CLYDE: It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Ricky Eugene Slate, who departed from us on January 19, 2024, at the age of 57.

Born on November 1, 1966, in Newark, New York, to Frank Slate Jr. and Suzanne Landers, Ricky was raised by his beloved grandparents, Frank and Grace Slate, in Rose, New York—a chapter of his life that he held dear.

Ricky had a passion for hands-on repair, a trait that naturally guided him to become an auto mechanic. In this role, he shared numerous laughs and adventures with his favorite uncle, Paul Felix. Later in his journey, he found fulfillment as a maintenance engineer. Ricky’s charismatic personality, sense of humor, and knack for connecting with others transformed colleagues into lifelong friends, affectionately referred to as his ‘Second Family’.

Known for his infectious sense of humor, Ricky could light up any room with laughter. His love for singing, especially tunes by Elvis Presley, added a melodious touch to every occasion.

Beyond his professional life, Ricky cherished family gatherings, enjoyed fishing escapades with his nephews, and shared his passion for singing. A kind, caring, and loving man, Ricky touched the hearts of many throughout his lifetime.

He leaves behind a legacy of love survived by his three children: Erica (Jamonte) Cobb, Destyni Burke (Sam), and Chance Burke. Ricky’s beautiful grandchildren—Drevariis, Terrance, Talia, Jameric, Alana,

Diamond, Dontae, and grand puppy Dinero—will forever carry his spirit.

Beloved Sisters: Tammy (Mike) Haney, Trena (Tim) Cook, Trisha (Tom) Wood, and Sheri Coe, as well as Cherished brothers: Danny (Jenelle), Jeff (Laura), Randy (Vickie), and Gregory Slate, share in the grief.

Ricky also leaves behind an extensive family network, including numerous nieces and nephews: Bethlyn, Joseph, Jenny, Ashley, Sarah, Christina, Stacy, Chris, Lisa, Michael, Amanda, Amber, Zackary, Danielle, Cody, June, John, Kayla, Renee, and as well as great nieces and nephews: all of whom held a special place in his heart.

Ricky is predeceased by his grandparents, Frank Sr. and Grace Slate, his parents, Frank Jr. and Suzanne Landers, and great nephew Hunter Snyder.

Our heartfelt thanks to the Newark Wayne Community Hospital for their exceptional services, with a special acknowledgment to Elizabeth Scheid and Wayne. We extend our gratitude to Lynda Allen La Force for her unwavering support and acts of kindness during this challenging time.

Ricky Eugene Slate will be remembered not only for his professional accomplishments but also for the joy he brought into the lives of others through his humor, love for Elvis, and his gift for making friends wherever he went. May his memory continue to brighten our hearts.

Services to celebrate Ricky’s life will be held on Saturday, January 27th, 2024, from 1 pm to 3 pm, at Norton Funeral Home, 45. Main Street, Sodus, followed by a celebration of life at 4 pm at the Wolcott American Legion, 10675 Ridge Road, Wolcott NY. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to the Wolcott American Legion.