Slater Jr., Gerald S.

1/3/1962-6/15/2026

Gerald “Jerry” Slater Jr. passed away suddenly on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the age of 64.

Jerry was born on January 3, 1962 in Rochester, NY, he was lovingly adopted by the late Gerald Slater Sr. and the late Catherine Slater of Sodus, NY.

He served over 30 years in the United States Army, and during that time received numerous medals and awards including the Bronze Star for his actions in Iraq. After retirement from the Army, he dedicated his time to helping veterans and their families. He joined the American Legion Riders, and later became commander of the Williamson American Legion post 394. Outside of the military he owned and operated Frontier Logging, enjoyed all things outdoors, loved dogs, and most of all loved riding his Harley and helping out at Granby Cycles in Fulton, NY.

Jerry is survived by his son Joseph (Hillary) Slater, daughter Kristen Slater, and mother of his children Kelly Slater.

A celebration of life will be held at the Williamson American Legion post 394 on Sunday, July 12 from 1-3pm. He will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA at a later date.