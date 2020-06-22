Obituaries
Slater, Teresa M.
SODUS/ONTARIO: Entered into rest peacefully on June 19, 2020 at age 58. Predeceased by her father: Anthony Caramanna. Teresa’s greatest accomplishment was being a mother. She really emphasized the importance of Love. Survived by her loving children: Michael, Nicholas (Megumi) Adam, and Lisa Slater; mother: Marilyn Caramanna; grandchildren: Athea, Macilynn, and Ariana Slater, Colton DeHullu; siblings: Douglas (Kim Lytle), Christopher, and David, Sr. Caramanna; nieces: Karri, Kayla, Karleigh; nephew: David Jr.; many extended family and numerous friends. Calling hours will be held on (Wednesday) June 24, 2020 from 5pm – 7pm at Young Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, ten visitors will be invited to enter the building at a time to pay their respects and see the family. All visitors must wear their face mask and adhere to social distancing. Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com
