Sloan, Robert A. “Andy”

PALMYRA: Died suddenly on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 78. Andy was born September 10, 1942 in Utica, NY, the son of Robert and Eleonore (Ziegler) Sloan. He and Carol (Walton) Sloan were married on November 16, 1966 and enjoyed 54 happy years of marriage. Andy held a bachelors degree from Colgate University, where he served as president of the Sigma Chi chapter and subtly shifted to Sigma Chi Delta to allow a variety of brothers to join. He also held masters degrees from Syracuse University and SUNY at Buffalo, and certificates from RIT. Andy was a math and science teacher at Palmyra-Macedon High School for many years before joining Mobil Chemical Company as an engineer. Upon retiring from Mobil, he became a teacher once again, returning to his true calling. Andy served as an elder for many years at Western Presbyterian Church, guiding youth groups and mission priorities.

Andy is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Keyna, son Douglas “Doug”, daughter Amie (David) McMullin, and son Robert “Bob” (Dianne) Sloan; grandchildren: Hillary McMullin, Emily (Liam) Boire, Josephine McMullin, Rory Sloan, Autumn Sloan, Zachary Sloan, Justin Sloan, and Drew Sloan; brother Douglas “Doug” Sloan; cousins and beloved nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Thursday, March 18 at Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. To better accommodate visitors please use the RSVP link on the funeral home website. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Please consider memorials to Good Neighbor Fund, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra, NY 14522 or to Family Promise of Wayne County, 3 Holley St, Lyons, NY 14489.

