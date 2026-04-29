Sloane, David C.

Newark---David C. Sloane, 73, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2026, at his home.

A graveside service was held at Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva.

David was born in Geneva, on June 21, 1952, the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Scofield Sloane. He was a graduate of Newark Senior High School, Class of 1970. After twenty-seven years of service, he retired from Wayne County where he was superintendent of Buildings and Grounds. In retirement he worked at Watchdog Building Partners.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; three children David (Melissa) Sloane Jr., Shelley Sloane and Kaylie (Kirby) Coker; eight grandchildren Megan, Kristin, Anthony, Ashley, Audrey, Giovanni, Lennox and Silas; five great grandchildren Liam, Pandora, Alaina, Kieran and Max; two brothers Gregg (Vicky) and Gary Sloane; a sister-in-law Janis Sloane; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Doug Sloane.

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