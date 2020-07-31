Slocum Jr., William C. 

ONTARIO: Bill passed away on July 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Natalie and sister, Gail. Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia Slocum; father, Bill Slocum and extended family. All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Bill’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.