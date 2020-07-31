Obituaries
Slocum Jr., William C.
ONTARIO: Bill passed away on July 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Natalie and sister, Gail. Bill is survived by his wife, Patricia Slocum; father, Bill Slocum and extended family. All services are private. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit Bill’s tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
UPDATED COVID numbers in in Wayne County
Good morning everyone! Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 7/28/20, Wayne County Public Health can...
RRH Mobile Mammograms in Ontario, July 29
The Ontario Public Library will host the Rochester Regional Health Mobile Mammography Center for drop-in and scheduled mammograms on Wednesday...
Local Good Citizen Awards announced by DAR
Drew Holahan, son of Annette and Timothy Holahan of Marion, NY was the first-place winner of the Good Citizen Program...
Recent Obituaries
Slocum Jr., William C.
ONTARIO: Bill passed away on July 30, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Natalie and sister, Gail. Bill is...
Krenzer, Edward Joseph
WEBSTER: Age 71, passed peacefully on July 29th, 2020 following a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease. Born and raised in...
DeMAY, Laverne John
WOLCOTT: Age 87, passed away peacefully July 27th. He was born to Raymond and Susie DeMAY on February 23rd, 1933....