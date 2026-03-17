Slocum, Leon “Lee”

May 26, 1939 – March 12, 2026

ONTARIO: Lee Slocum, 87, of Ontario, NY, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2026, surrounded by his family. Born on May 26, 1939, in Rochester, NY, Lee was the son of Carleton and Hazel Slocum. He was well known for his athletic achievements during his time at Wayne Central High School and was a proud veteran of the United States Navy.

Throughout his life, Lee served his community in various capacities, including employment with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, volunteering with the Ontario Fire Department, and active membership in the American Legion. He was perhaps best recognized for his distinguished career in construction and as a tractor trailer operator.

Lee is survived by his devoted partner of 35 years, Doris Day; his children, Benjamin Slocum and family, Laurie Slocum and family, Suzanne Perkins and family, Linda Burkhart and family, Bruce Slocum and family, Jim Day and family and Scott Day and family; as well as 17 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 20, 2026, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at Living Word Assembly of God, 2344 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY, followed by a private family cemetery service. A celebration of life will be held at Meyers-Ingram Legion Post 428, 6180 Knickerbocker Road, Ontario, NY, immediately following the church service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Pines of Peace, 2378 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519, or the Ontario Volunteer Ambulance, 6132 Furnace Rd., Ontario, NY 14519.

To share a special memory or condolence, please visit Lee’s guestbook at www.murphyfuneralservices.com.