Slocum, Natalie A. 

ONTARIO: After a long illness, Natalie passed away on June 4, 2020 at age 80. She was predeceased by her daughter, Gail Slocum and infant daughter, Cheryl Jane. Natalie is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bill Slocum; children, William C. (Patty) Slocum and Karin (Mike) Montgomery; grandchildren, Austin, Travis and Allison; sisters, Diane (Dan) Doyle and Marcia Dehollander; sister-in-law, Carol Boughton; brother-in-law, Lee Slocum; many nieces, nephews and other family members. Natalie was the Sesqui Centennial Queen in 1957. She was a member of the Eastern Star and Ladies Auxillary. Natalie enjoyed visiting Florida and going to her family cottage on East Port Bay. She was a devoted memory keeper of all her travels. Above all Natalie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. On Saturday (June 13), 10 AM at Casey Park, 6551 Knickerbocker Rd., Ontario, NY, family and friends are invited to line their vehicles to join in an Honorary Drive Through Furnaceville Cemetery, where Natalie will be laid to rest (for safety, a motorcycle escort will lead the procession and please remain in your vehicles as you proceed through the cemetery). To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com. Contributions in Natalie’s memory may be directed to Heritage Square Museum, 7147 Ontario Center Rd., Ontario, NY 14519 or Lipson Cancer Center, www.give.rochesterregional.org or to any local agency in Ontario, NY of your choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.