Smart, Sally

SAVANNAH: Sally Smart, 87, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022 at the Jewish Home in Rochester.

A funeral mass will be Friday, August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 1583 Grand Avenue, Savannah. Burial will immediately follow in St. John’s Cemetery, Clyde.

Sally was born on September 12, 1934, the daughter of the late Paul and Florence (Peck) Spillane. She was a graduate of Savannah High School. Sally worked for the United States Post Office for more than 25 years before she retired. Sally enjoyed spending time with all of her family, she loved doing jigsaw puzzles, crafts and baking.

Sally is survived by her daughters; Denise Kane and Dawn (Ronald) Donk; her son Michael (Bev) Smart; her grandchildren Courtney (Clark) Foster, Kevin (Laura) Donk, Timothy (Sara) Donk, Laura (Kevin) Allen, Nikki (Jeff) Grant, Kristy (A.J.) Adams; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Sally is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Reggie” Smart; her son Paul Smart; her sisters Shirley (Thomas) Thurston and Patricia (Sheldon) Jackson.

Donations in Sally’s name can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester/Finger Lakes Region, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd., Ste. 110, Rochester, NY 14618.