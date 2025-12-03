Smith, Agnes

LYONS: Agnes Smith, 92, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2025, surrounded by the love of her family. Agnes was predeceased by her devoted husband, Earl, with whom she shared more than six decades of laughter, hard work, and Sunday dinners.

She is survived by her five children — Carol (Michael), James (Linda), Ruth (Thomas), Pamela, and Steven (Anne) — along with twelve grandchildren: Damien, Matthew, Sophie, Elijah, Nora, Grace, Oliver, Maya, Julia, Lena, Evan, and Claire. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Rowan and Hazel, who brought her immeasurable joy in her later years.

Agnes was known for her warm smile, her famous apple pies, and the way she never let anyone leave her home hungry. She loved tending her flower garden, knitting blankets for new babies in the family, and calling her friends every morning “just to check in.” Above all, she cherished time spent with her children and grandchildren, who will remember her as the heart of the family.

Her gentle spirit, quiet strength, and unconditional love will be deeply missed.