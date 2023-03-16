Smith, Albert J.

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Al was predeceased by his grandson Justin A. Smith and son Robert K. Smith.
He is survived by his son Matt (Amy) McGregor; granddaughters Meghan McGregor, Alaina McGregor, Gabrielle Smith, Lauren (Ryan Ficher) Smith, and Allyson Smith; daughter-in-law Dianne Knapp; sister Mary Lou Strassner; close friend Ray Robinson and Patricia L. Smith; son Charles R. Smith; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Monday (March 20) from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd., Ontario, NY 14519. Private interment at a later date at Macedon Center Cemetery.
To leave Albert’s family an online condolence, please visit his tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com
NEWARK: Stephen R. Walker, 74, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital after a long illness The family will greet friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Stephen’s memorial service will […]