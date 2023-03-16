Powered by Dark Sky
March 16th 2023, Thursday
Smith, Albert J.

March 16, 2023

WILLIAMSON: Passed away peacefully on March 14, 2023 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Al was predeceased by his grandson Justin A. Smith and son Robert K. Smith.

He is survived by his son Matt (Amy) McGregor; granddaughters Meghan McGregor, Alaina McGregor, Gabrielle Smith, Lauren (Ryan Ficher) Smith, and Allyson Smith; daughter-in-law Dianne Knapp; sister Mary Lou Strassner; close friend Ray Robinson and Patricia L. Smith; son Charles R. Smith; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. 

Family and friends may gather for visitation on Monday (March 20) from 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Rd.,  Ontario, NY 14519. Private interment at a later date at Macedon Center Cemetery.

To leave Albert’s family an online condolence, please visit his tribute wall, www.murphyfuneralservices.com

