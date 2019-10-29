Smith, Annette G. 

SODUS: Age 76, passed away on Monday, October 28th, 2019 at Rochester General Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents, Millard and Cornelia Norrison; brother, Millard Jr. “Sonny”. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; children, Kim (John) VanHall of Newark, Jeff and Mark both of Sodus; 8 grandchildren; brother, Jim Norrison of Cape Cod, MA; sister, Dot Kittle of Newark; many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. Annette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She worked as an LPN from one end of Wayne County to the other, serving all of her patients with kindness and compassion. A “Celebration of Life” will be held at a date yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to an Ambulance Service of one’s choosing. Arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com