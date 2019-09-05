Obituaries
Smith, Arlene
SODUS: Age 85, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands, Eugene Heald and Owen Smith; daughter, Linda DeRidder and grandson, Ian Christopher Hinchman. Arlene is survived by her children, Michelle Cintron of Sodus, Kimberly (Sandy) Hinchman of Sodus, Kevin (Barb) Heald of Walworth, Deb Johnson of Sodus Point and Jean (Frank) Taylor of Virginia; son-in-law, Paul DeRidder of Clifton Springs; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Noreen Fioco of Ontario; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com
Latest News
Pat VanLare recipient of Agricultural Environmental Steward Award
Patricia (Pat) VanLare of Sodus has been awarded the 2019 Wayne County Agricultural Environmental Steward award. The award was created...
Local youth dancers give back to community
In August, dancers from the Sandy Stramonine School of Dance in Walworth, performed a showcase of pieces for residents at...
This Week in Local Sports – High School Golf, Bills Wrap Pre-Season
Recent Obituaries
Gardner, Jacob David
OSWEGO/LYONS: Age 32, of Oswego passed away unexpectedly on September 3rd, 2019. He was born on April 15th, 1987 in...
Smith, Arlene
SODUS: Age 85, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands,...
Morse, Kathleen M.
NEWARK: Kathleen Mae Morse, died on Tuesday (August 27, 2019), surrounded by the warmth and love of family at Huntington...