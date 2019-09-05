Smith, Arlene

SODUS: Age 85, passed away on September 4, 2019 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. She was predeceased by her husbands, Eugene Heald and Owen Smith; daughter, Linda DeRidder and grandson, Ian Christopher Hinchman. Arlene is survived by her children, Michelle Cintron of Sodus, Kimberly (Sandy) Hinchman of Sodus, Kevin (Barb) Heald of Walworth, Deb Johnson of Sodus Point and Jean (Frank) Taylor of Virginia; son-in-law, Paul DeRidder of Clifton Springs; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Noreen Fioco of Ontario; nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm, Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Where a funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Sodus Center Fire Dept., 5521 Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com