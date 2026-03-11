Smith, Bonnie Carol Ryan

NEWARK/FLORIDA: Bonnie Carol Ryan Smith passed away early morning Sunday, February 15, 2026, five days shy of her 84th birthday at the Cornerstone Frank & Helen DeScipio Hospice House Tavares, Florida following a lengthy struggle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born on February 20,1942 and raised in Newark, New York, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Stanley and Carolyn Ryan. She was a 1960 graduate of Newark Central High School, attended Vassar College, and was a 1965 graduate of the University of Buffalo, Buffalo, New York. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Chester Smith, of Tavares, Florida; sons Matthew of Atlanta and Walter (Mary) of Inverness, Florida; and a sister Gail Ryan Podd (Ken) of Carlisle, PA.

Bonnie spent her life supporting her family while living in New York, Texas, and Florida. Bonnie enjoyed music and contributed her musical talent playing piano and organ in various churches during her lifetime.

Private burial will be March 25, 2026 at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. A second burial will take place at the Fairville Cemetery, Fairville, New York later in 2026.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 400 South Main Street, Newark, New York where Bonnie served as a substitute organist over the years.