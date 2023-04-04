Smith, Bonnie Dean

NORTH ROSE: Bonnie Dean Smith, 84, of North Rose, passed away April 01, 2023. She was born in Amaranth PA., daughter of the late William Harrison and Jessie Clevenger, April 13, 1938. She loved her dogs and enjoyed doing puzzle books. Prior to retirement she was employed at Parker Hannifin in Clyde.

She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Smith, daughter Cheryl Smith, son, Craig Smith.

She is survived by her sons, Edward M. (Yvonne) Smith, Dean Smith, and Alan (Janine) Smith, grandchildren, Kara (Chris) Rockwell, Michael Smith, Jessica (Nick) Patchen, Meghan Smith, Ashley Smith, and Adam (Haley) Smith, 8 great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

If anyone wishes to make contributions in Bonnie’s name they may do so to the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com