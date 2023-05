ONTARIO: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, age 36. Predeceased by his father, Chris Smith. He leaves his mother, Teresa Smith; twin brother, Jeffery (Caitlyn) Smith and brother, Jamie Smith; nieces, Hazel and Cecelia; grandfather, David Powelczyk; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends are invited to his Memorial Service 11:00 AM Friday, May 12 at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster.