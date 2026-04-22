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Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Smith, David Allen

April 22, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

Newark: Smith, David Allen; died on Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at the age of 82.  Graveside services with military honors at Palmyra Village Cemetery will be held at a date to be determined.    Please consider donations in Dave’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741or to Alzheimers Association, 200 Meridian Centre Blvd Suite 110, Rochester, NY 14618.      

Dave was born on June 20, 1943 in Canandaigua, NY the son of Carl and Lottie Smith. He was a graduate of Victor High School and a veteran of the United States Army. After retiring from Eastman Kodak in Rochester, Dave worked as a security guard at Finger Lakes Race Track.

Dave is predeceased by his wife Donna C. Smith and brothers Newton and Robert Smith. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Connie Lawson and Jane (Terry) Bieck and several nieces and nephews.

Online Condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

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Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
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