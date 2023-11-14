Smith, David B. 

MACEDON: Passed away peacefully on November 11, 2023, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on January 9, 1940 to Burton and Doris "Hall" Smith in the family farmhouse in Macedon, NY. David was a fun-loving family man who grew up working the family farm. Later he started working in construction running heavy equipment. He eventually went to work for Waste Management and retired after about 20 years. David Purchased part of the family farm where he started raising beef cattle and had horses, too, for many years while working full time. Family and friends know how David loved having cookouts and camping up on his hill. After retirement, David enjoyed spending time at the casinos and he purchased a place in Florida and loved spending the winter there. David will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

David is survived by his daughters Jody (Rick) Matteson and Jackie (Tom) Steins; their mother Sharon "Lane" Smith. He was a loving grandfather to Kacie and Jordyn Matteson and Jenna and Brooke Steines. David is also survived by his brothers, Larry Smith, Bob Smith and Freddy (Carol) Smith; his sisters Berry McNally, Hazel (Chuck) Schwartz, and Carolyn Herman, extended family and friends. David cherished his special friends Willie and Shelly Ryder and Arlene Smith. David was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason Morf, his parents, and siblings Earl Smith, Lois Pratt, Ronnie Smith, and Doris Ann Pulcini.

Family and friends are invited to gather for calling hours, Saturday, November 25, 2023 from 10AM to noon, where a service will immediately follow at the Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapel, 123 East Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522. In memory of David, donations may be made to the Dollars for Scholars Scholarship Fund, 127 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522 in memory of his grandson Jason B. Morf; or the Wilmot Cancer Institute Development Office, Alumni and Advancement Center, 300 East River Road, PO Box 278996, Rochester, NY 14627.