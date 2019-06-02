Smith, David L. 

NEWARK: David Lewis Smith, 77 entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 30, 2019, in the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. David was born the son of the late Charles Edmund and Orra Louise (Cowles) Smith on Wednesday, October 08, 1941, in Lyons, NY. He spent his life in the Newark area, graduating from Newark High School, class of 1962. He worked for Garlock Corp., in Palmyra as a machinist retiring after 38 years. David enjoyed fishing, sports, the history channel, the outdoors and his grandchildren. The funeral home proudly flies the Navy Flag in honor of his service during the Vietnam War. David will be remembered by his wife of 54 years, Kay F. (Huling) Smith; daughters Christina Palella (Mark Mazur) of Newark, Renae Smith of IL. and Anita (John) DeTaeye of Marion; grandchildren Anthony Palella, Lauren Palella and Kyle Goff; sister, Phyllis Bulman of CA; many nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his siblings Joan, Charles E. Jr., Jacob, Robert, Betty and Harold. Family will greet friends at Lighthouse Baptist Church, 1000 South Main St, Newark on Tuesday (June 4) from Noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 5 p.m. His burial will be Wednesday, (June 5) at 11 a.m. in Fairville Cemetery. In memory of David, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lighthouse Baptist Church – Youth Department. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com