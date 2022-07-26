Smith, Debbie

CLYDE: Debbie passed away July 7, 2022. She was predeceased by her father Alan Whitcomb in 2017. She is survived by her husband Wesley Smith,three daughters, Nakeisha Smith, Sierra Pritchett and Davina Smith and a grandson Cameron Dawson. She is also survived by her mother, Rev. Ellen Knight, her sister Karen (Ruben) Olson and brother Andrew (Angela) Whitcomb. Survivors also include her stepmother Darlene Whitcomb, stepsisters Linda Parry, Christine Valerio, and stepbrother Thomas Lansing. Debbie and Wesley were married twenty-three years ago, and she was blessed to unite with another loving family. Surviving her are her parents-in-law, Betty and Raymond Smith and four sisters-in-law, Marilyn Smith, Donna Smith, Robin Smith and Ruth Smith. Deb will be missed by these and many extendedfamily members, friends, coworkers, and of course her fur-babies, Apollo and Ava.

​A Celebration of Life will be held August 6th at 2:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church, 11 Queen Street, Lyons, NY., officiated by Rev. Cynthia Huling Hummel.Local arrangements by the Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home, Clyde.