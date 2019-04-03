Smith, Diana Blankenberg “Diane”

NEWARK: Diana Blankenberg Smith 61, died on Tuesday (April 2, 2019) at her home surrounded by family. Diane was born in Sodus, New York on August 27, 1957 the daughter of the late John and Nellie VanDenheuvel Blankenberg. She was a graduate of Newark High School. Diana worked for Wayne ARC in many capacities including the Meals on Wheels program. She married Rod Smith on February 13, 1982. She is survived by her husband Rodney of Newark, three children Amy (Miranda Holmes) Smith of LeRoy and twin sons Troy and Adam Smith both of Newark, seven brothers Lewis, David, Tom, Jim, Jerry, Steve and Michael Blankenberg, two sisters Patricia Peters and Barbara Moon, her mother-in-law June Smith. She was predeceased by four brothers John, Larry, Charles and Donald Blankenberg. Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Calvary Life Center, 835 Peirson Ave., Newark, New York on Saturday (April 13, 2019) from 1pm to 4 pm. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1120 S. Goodman Street., Rochester, New York 14513. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com