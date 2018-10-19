Smith, Doris E. (Wunder)

NEWARK: Doris Elizabeth (Wunder) Smith, age 91 entered eternal rest on Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at her home with her daughter by her side. Doris was born the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Kaiser) Wunder on Thursday, August 11, 1927 in Lyons, NY. She attended Lyons High School, graduating the class of 1946. For several years she worked for the New York Telephone Co. in Lyons and Syracuse as an operator. Mrs. Smith left her position to become a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed collecting antiques and had a special ability to find the right piece to decorate her beautiful home. Mrs. Smith was very proud of her home and her family. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching birds and squirrels and loved dogs. She and her late husband, Robert enjoyed spending time at their home in St. Augustine, Florida. Doris will be remembered by her son, Thomas (Debbie) Smith of Newark; daughter, Susan Smith DeYulio of Geneva; grandchild, Brian (Laurie) Smith; great grandchildren, Elizabeth Smith and Henry Smith; sister, Shirley Howell and Alice (Roger) Fox; sister-in-law, Janet Wunder; several, nieces and nephews. Doris was predeceased by Husband, Robert W. Smith (1/20/2012), son-in-law Thomas DeYulio in 2005 and brother Harold Wunder. In accordance with her wishes all services will be private. Burial in Sodus Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In memory of Mrs. Smith, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com