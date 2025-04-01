Smith, Doris June (Dorn) 

NEWARK: Doris June (Dorn) Smith age 92, passed away on Saturday March 29, 2025 at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call on Thursday (April 10) from 4-6pm at the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Burial will be held on Friday (April 11) 11am in East Palmyra Cemetery.

It is requested that memorial contributions be made to the Humane Society of Wayne County 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

June, as she liked to be called, was born on June 2, 1932 in Newark, NY the daughter of the late Byron and Helen Patrick Dorn.

Her working career started at W.C. Moore & Co in Newark before becoming an at home mom for several years. She returned to work as Food Service Manager for the Newark CSD. (Roosevelt and Perkins Schools).

She loved being with her family and friends. June enjoyed traveling, gardening, bowling, knitting, crocheting, reading and cross word puzzles.

She will be fondly remembered by her daughter and son in law Cheryl (Charles) Brownell of Phelps, Grandson Timothy (Katie Spencer) Shove and great-grandson Carter George Shove of Newark Nephew Steven (Sally) Ridley, Great-nephew Scott (Eleanor) Ridley and great-great nephew Matthew Ridley of Kentucky Also step grand-daughters, step great-granddaughters and step great-great grandsons.

June was predeceased by her husband of 63 years George Smith Sister and brother in law Vera and Gerald Ridley

In laws Coral and Elizabeth Smith

Sister in law Phyllis Smith.

