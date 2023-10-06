Smith, Ella Mae Hills

LYONS: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ella Mae Hills Smith, born March 18, 1930, age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home Friday September 29, 2023. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother to five generations. Her passion for cooking brought many from afar to taste the greatness of her skill. She loved being with her children and playing cards specifically the card game skinning, tunk and spades. She is proceeded in death by her parents George Hills and Emma Parrish Hills. Husband Murray Smith, sons; Clifford Wright Jr., George “Papa" Grantling Jr. and Daisy Mae Wright, Siblings: Sam Simpson, George Hills, Martha Riggins, Essie Mae Hills, LeRoy Hills, Annie Hills. Her beautiful life will be forever cherished in the lives of her children: Clarence “Big Boy”(Diane) Jones, Ella Mae (Alan)Williams, Diane (Robert) Duffus, Geraldine “Peanut" Rouse, Lorraine Smith, Murray “Man" (Tammy) Smith Jr., Maybelle Smith, Larry (Kelly) Smith, Robert “Robbie" Smith. Services will be on Oct. 14, 2023, from 12-2pm, at Lyons First Presbyterian Church 11 Queen Street Lyons NY 14489.

