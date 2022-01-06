Smith, Elwood L.

MARION: Elwood passed away peacefully with his family by his side on January 2, 2022 at age 76. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Helen Smith; 6 children, Tammy (Kevin) Piccola, Randy (Krista) Smith, Melinda (Dan) Roberts, Gary (Wendy) Smith, Kristie (Joe) Keller, Brian (Desi) Smith; 17 grandchildren, Derek, Paige, Stephanie, Austin, Sean, Meghan, Erin, Jessica, Kyle, Kensey, Taylor, Olivia, Madison, Teagan, Tristan, Taiva & the newest addition Trinick; siblings Virginia, Eugene, Leon and Steven. Predeceased by his sister Nancy. Also survived by several dear farm friends and RTS friends.

Elwood was a Pal-Mac graduate. He worked at Mobil Chemical for 23 years while also running a farm. He was a dedicated farmer who worked hard and loved his family and animals. He successfully raised 6 children as well as many foster children. Almost everyone would agree that Elwood was a jack of all trades and extremely intelligent. He was a human encyclopedia. He could fix anything and knew everything about anything. He taught his children to live off the land by growing your own food and raising animals. He was very active in the Wayne & Ontario County Beekeepers club. He would often mentor new beekeepers teaching them the importance of honeybees to our earth and food supply. He was also a member of the Wayne County Bird Club. Elwood had an adventurous spirit and recently zip lined at 75 years young. He passed this adventurous spirit, love of nature and hard work ethic on to all of his children. You would often see Elwood and his kids at the Wayne County Fair showing their animals, sheering sheep, setting up honeybee displays. Elwood was always available to lend a hand whether you needed help building something, life advice, or picking up a homeless person and taking them to a hotel to get warm. Elwood worked at RTS and had no plans of retiring. He loved working and he loved his job.

A celebration of Elwood's life will be announced at a date and time to be determined.