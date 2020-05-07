Smith, Garreth W. “Gary”

PALMYRA: Formerly of Irondequiot, NY. After a long-term illness, Gary passed away on May 6, 2020 at age 83. Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole Smith; sister, Jacqueline Fladd of South Carolina; several nieces and nephews. Gary was a graduate of NYU and obtained a CFA degree. He went to work for various businesses in the Rochester area as a Financial Analyst. Gary and his wife, Carole enjoyed traveling across country in their RV, meeting new friends and experiencing new adventures. All services will be private. Contributions in Gary’s memory may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.