Smith, Garreth W. “Gary”
PALMYRA: Formerly of Irondequiot, NY. After a long-term illness, Gary passed away on May 6, 2020 at age 83. Gary is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carole Smith; sister, Jacqueline Fladd of South Carolina; several nieces and nephews. Gary was a graduate of NYU and obtained a CFA degree. He went to work for various businesses in the Rochester area as a Financial Analyst. Gary and his wife, Carole enjoyed traveling across country in their RV, meeting new friends and experiencing new adventures. All services will be private. Contributions in Gary’s memory may be directed to a charity of choice. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Daily COVID-19 Updates in Wayne County
Below is the update to our current COVID-19 statistics. As of 5/5/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that our...
Heart disease main underlying condition in COVID-19 deaths
SALEM, Ore. (AP) Oregon health officials have reported that most, if not all, the roughly 100 people who died in...
Sodus resident receives National Athletic Training Scholarship
AMHERST, N.Y. – Daemen College student Moriah Gregory has been selected to receive a highly regarded Richard E. Vandervoort Memorial...
Recent Obituaries
Kline, J. Donald
ROSE: J. Donald Kline, 80, passed peacefully on May 5, 2020 at the Fairport Baptist Home with loved ones at...
Dickinson, Jr., Richard D.
MACEDON: Richard passed away suddenly on April 24, 2020 at age 58.