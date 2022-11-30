Smith, Garrett Francis

PALMYRA: Garrett F. Smith, 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 25, 2022, at the Wayne County Nursing Home after a long illness.

In honor of Garrett’s wishes all services will remain private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489 or Wayne County Nursing Home, Activities Department, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489 in memory of Garrett.

Garrett was born the son of the late Kenneth G. and Jean A. (Gallagher) Smith on Friday, August 28, 1942, in Hornell, NY, where he graduated from Hornell High School. While attending University of Arizona Garrett was drafted into the Army. Upon completion of his service he returned to the University of Arizona graduating with his Bachelor’s degree. Garrett worked as a toll collector at the Manchester thruway exit for twenty-six years when he retired in 2008. He loved his Newfoundland dogs and many cats he shared with his wife Kyra. He also enjoyed reading, working outside with plants, and playing video games on his computer.

Garrett will be remembered by his wife of forty-four years, Kyra (Kelkenberg) Smith; brother, Erik Smith of Green Valley, AZ; sister-in-law, Kathleen Kelkenberg (Linda Washut) of Fountain Hills, AZ.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the excellent care and wonderful staff on Lake View Heights at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting

www.watermanfuneralhome.com.