Smith, Gary

MARION: Entered into rest on February 13, 2026, at the age of 77. He is predeceased by his parents, Melvin and Cherry Russell Smith; Brother, Ronald Melvin Smith; Sister, Charlene Cowell; and longtime companion, Shirley Adriaansen. He is survived by his nieces and nephews, along with lifelong friends whom he considered family.

Throughout Gary’s life, he worked across many industries — from owning a slaughterhouse, to becoming a machinist, and later operating a transportation and storage company. He took great joy in golfing, dancing, riding his Harley, traveling to visit friends, collecting antiques, and spending the winter months in Florida.

There will be no prior calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1PM Thursday, May 21, 2026 at the Marion Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Drive, Marion, NY 14505 with a reception to follow at

the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd. Marion, NY 14505.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary’s memory to the Marion American Legion Post 1430, 4141 Witherden Rd., Marion, NY 14505. Online condolences may be expressed at

stevensfhmarion.com