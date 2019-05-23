Smith, Geraldine (Jill) Edna 

ONTARIO: Age 89, passed away peacefully in her home at Brown Square Village, Ontario, NY on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Jill was born on May 29, 1929, the second of two children to Gerald and Nellie (Ainsworth) Phelps. After graduating high school, Jill worked on a potato farm where she met John (Jack) Smith who she married on November 4, 1950. Along with being a loving wife to Jack and mother to their five children, Jill devoted many years of community service to the West Bloomfield area. She served as a girl scout leader, the town historian, town council-woman, and an EMT volunteer. Jill was the first female bus driver hired by the Bloomfield Central School District where she drove for 17 years before retiring. Jack and Jill spent their retirement years living in their home at Black Lake, NY, visiting their numerous children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and traveling in their RV. Jill is preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Nellie Phelps, her brother, Jack Mallard, her husband, Jack Smith, and her oldest son John Smith. She is survived by her sisters, Lynn Skinner, Norine Maslanka, and Cathy Woodard; her brother, Jerry Phelps; her daughters and their spouses, Jean and David Evans, Janet and Ray Bozarth, and Jennifer and Tom Hoyt; her son and his spouse, Jim and Paula Smith; her twenty grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A memorial service for Jill will be held at West Bloomfield Congregational Church on Sunday, May 26, at 12:30. All are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the West Bloomfield Congregational Church in Jill’s name. A Celebration of Life picnic will be held at Casey Park in Ontario NY on Monday, May 27 from 11am to 3pm. Again, all are invited to attend. Lunch will be provided. The family requests you bring pictures and memories of Jill to share. To leave the family an online condolence or to light a digital candle, please visit www.fingerlakescremationllc.com.