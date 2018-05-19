Smith, Gloria M.

PALMYRA: Entered into rest on May 18, 2018 at the age of 80. She is predeceased by parents, Jenzel and Ethel Cook; siblings, Irving, Marilyn and Clayton Cook. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years Richard, son, Heath (Aimee) Smith Sr.; grandchildren, Heath Jr., Bailee, Austin, sisters, Darlene (David) Pickering, Leona Quick, Linda Hart, Kathy Stromnes, Sylvia (Rick) St Denis; brothers, Wendel Cook, Larry (Debbie) Cook, Randy Cook, Bobby Cook, Daniel Cook; little dog, Buddy; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Friday May 25, 6PM at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifetime Care, 800 West Miller St. Newark, NY 14513 or Marion Cemetery Assoc., 3689 Walworth Rd. Marion, NY 14505. Condolences may be expressed at stevensfhmarion.com