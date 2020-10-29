Smith, Hazel E.

SODUS: Age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Donald) Beckens; granddaughters, Debbie (Josh) Beckens and Michelle (Andy) Lewis. Hazel was a beloved GiGi to her four great-grandchildren Mercede, Matthew, Andrew, and Macy. She was predeceased by her husband, Herman, in 1987, and son, Donald, in 1992. Born on September 16, 1921 to Michael and Francis McCarthy. She married Herman in 1941, where they resided and raised their family in Sandy Creek, NY. Hazel retired from Blount Lumber Company where she worked in the factory, and after Herman’s passing, Hazel became a winter bird, spending the winter months in New Port Richey, Florida, and the summer months camping in New York with her family and friends at Cheerful Valley Campground. Hazel was an avid reader, and she loved a good Manhattan toddy. She also enjoyed crocheting, crossword puzzles, watching Syracuse Orange basketball, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Friends and family of Hazel are invited to call 2:00pm-4:00pm on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 West Main Street, Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service will start promptly at 4:00pm. Interment in Pulaski Cemetery at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sodus Town Ambulance STAC or Home Meal Service, Inc. in Newark, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com