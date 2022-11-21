Smith-Hickey, Virginia Agnes

AUBURN: Virginia Agnes Smith-Hickey, 70, of Auburn, passed away Friday, November 18th at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse with her two daughters and son-in-laws by her side. She was born in Sodus, daughter of the late Emory Marshall Smith and Sarah Harriet Blankley-Smith. Prior to retirement, she worked at Dickman’s Farms in Auburn. She enjoyed shopping, reading and watching The First 48.

She is predeceased by her father Emory, mother Sarah, brother Marshall, and sisters Myrtle, Edith and Mary.

Virginia is survived by three daughters, Kimberly (James Thomas) Tanner of Cato, Angie (John) Ware of Port Byron, and Tracy Hickey.

Grandchildren Courtney Tanner, Zach Tanner, Alex Ware, Katelyn Ware, Brandon Long, Jeffrey Long, Timothy Long, Tyler Hopp, Devon Hopp, two great grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Sisters, Anna, Twilla, Mable, Sharon, Joanne and Noima.

A private family graveside will take place at Rose Cemetery in the spring.

Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. For those wishing to make contributions in Virginia’s name they may do so to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the FLSPCA.

www.catoredcreek.com (http://www.catoredcreek.com/)