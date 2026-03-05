What are you looking for?

Smith, Jackie A.

March 5, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

NEWARK: Jackie A. Smith, 72 passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2026. He was born on April 8, 1953 in Buffalo, NY. In his younger years he enjoyed riding his motorcycle, hunting, and camping with his family. Jack is survived by daughters Jean Smith (Tim Bennett), Jennifer (James) Dunn and grandchildren Logan, Jasmine, Gracie, and Lucy. He was preceded in death by his mother Wilma, and siblings Terry and Sharon. 

Calling hours will be held at Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home, 103 Maple Court, Newark, NY on Friday March 13, 2026 from 11am-1pm followed by the service at 1pm.

