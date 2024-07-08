Smith, James E.

ROSE: James E. Smith, 62, of Rose, passed away Wednesday, July 03, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family.

Jim was born on February 23, 1962 in Lyons, the son of the late Robert O. and Lila (Milliken) Smith. He was a 1980 graduate of North Rose Wolcott High School and later earned his associates degree at SUNY Morrisville. He was employed as a CNC operator at IDEAL Manufacturing in Webster. Jim loved to hunt, fish, spend time in the garden, watch NASCAR on Sundays, and was a 40 year member and past chief of the Rose Fire Department.

James is predeceased by his brother; Robert Smith, and his longtime companion; Nancy Miller.

He is survived by his children; Ashlyn Smith of Newark, Nicholas Smith of Rose, Tanya (John) Wild of Pulaski, Paul (Makayla) Miller of Waterloo, Zach Barker of Fairhaven, and Tori (Andrew) Walters of Scriba; his significant other, Rebecca Serens of Rose; his grandchildren; Holly, Mason, Owen, Tessa, Kaydence, Nikolai, Riley, Addison, Koda, Levi, Paisley, Myra, and Weylyn; his sister Shirley (Ernie) Fletcher; his nephew Todd Smith, and niece Stephanie Himlin.

Calling hours will take place at the Rose Global Methodist Church, 10695 School Street, Rose, NY, Saturday, August 3, 11:00-12:30 with a service at 12:30, celebration of life to follow at the Rose Fire Department.

For those wishing to make contributions in his name, they may do so to the Rose Fire Company PO Box 63 Rose NY 14542.

Arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. www.catoredcreek.com