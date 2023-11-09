Smith, James Francis

EL DORADO, KANSAS: James Francis Smith, age 73, passed away on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. James was born to Raymond and Cora (Ryder) Smith on June 3rd, 1950, in Clifton Springs, New York.

He graduated from Palmyra Macedon High School in Palmyra, New York. James worked as a boiler engineer for over 40 years at Garlock’s powerhouse. When he wasn’t busy working, he had a passion and love for hunting deer and fishing.

James will be missed by all who were blessed to know him. He is survived by his children, Steve (Mary) Smith, of El Dorado, Stacy (Alex) Smith-Eginton, of Baraboo, Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Ashley Smith and Anthony Smith; his sisters, Margo (Jim) Van Haneghan and Jeanne Carney; and his brother, Paul (Jane) Smith.

James was preceded in passing by his parents; his Grandson, Aaron Smith; brother, Peter Smith. Cremation has taken place and there are no scheduled services at this time.

Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com