Smith James Lee

ARCADIA: James Lee Smith, 68 passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. James was born the son of the late Irvin and Ruth (Parker) Smith on Friday, June 16, 1950, in Newark, NY. He spent his life in the Arcadia area, a tending Newark High School. Jim ran the family farm “Lone White Birch Farms” for many years. Jim had a love for old cars especially hot rods and he enjoyed working with his hands. He built a replica of a miniature village from 1950, which took up one large bedroom in his home. Jim made doll houses and he even cut down a black walnut tree on the farm and made kitchen cabinets from it. Above all else, he loved working on his farm on Minsteed Road. James will be remembered by his wife, Helen Louise (Folts) Smith; sons, Daniel J. Smith and Jamison L. Smith Sr.; daughters, Noreen F. (Ronald) Kuhn and Nadine L. (Rod) DeRoo; grandchildren, Zachary J. Kuhn, Emma G. Kuhn, Jamison L. Smith Jr., Adam M. DeRoo and Bradley R. DeRoo; sisters, Mary Ellen Segedi and Janet Elaine LeFever; several nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark where a Funeral Service will follow calling at 3 p.m. Please join the family at the East Palmyra Fire Hall, 2145 Tellier Rd, Palmyra , NY for a gatherings after the service. Burial will be in the spring at the convenience of the family. In memory of James, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wayne County Nursing Home – Activities, 1579 Nye Road, Lyons, 14489 or East Palmyra Fire Department, 2145 Tellier Rd, Palmyra, NY 14522. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com