Smith, James P. 

MACEDON: Entered into rest on October 5, 2023 at the age of 87. He is predeceased by his parents, Derwood and Lena Smith; brother, Donald Smith. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty; children, Ken (Theresa) Smith, Greg (Terese) Smith, Lisa (Bob) Campbell, Lynn Grimes; grandchildren, Cole, Danny, Whitney, Edward, Lilli, Kreig, Eric, Cooper, Racheal, Elizabeth, Colby, and Rebecca; 15 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

James retired from the Heavy Equipment Operator Union, Local 1832, where he enjoyed working. He also enjoyed being a gunsmith.

Friends and family are invited to call 1pm - 3pm, Sunday October 8th at Stevens Funeral Home, 3896 Buffalo St., Marion, NY 14505. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory to Macedon Town Ambulance, 1620 Wayneport Rd., Macedon, NY 14502. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com