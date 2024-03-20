Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 21st 2024, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 23
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 24
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 25
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 26
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 27
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Smith, Joseph M. 

by WayneTimes.com
March 20, 2024

WOLCOTT: Joseph Smith, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Newark Wayne Nursing Home.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Glenside Cemetery at the convenience of the family. 

Joseph was born August 21, 1941 in Victory, NY, the son of Lloyd and Doris (Holmes) Smith. He served in the Army from 1958-1959. He then became a truck driver.

He loved to go fishing, camping and going to flea markets.

Joseph is survived by his daughter Dawn Vasquez; his son Joseph Smith; grandchildren Jessica Fernández, David Cuatt; great grandchildren; Roberto, Sophia, Elias and Mateo Fernandez; sister, Terry Hollenbeck; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Leona LaBarr and brothers, Leon, Judd, and Vernon Smith. 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Smith, Joseph M. 

WOLCOTT: Joseph Smith, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Newark Wayne Nursing Home. There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Glenside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.  Joseph was born August 21, 1941 in Victory, NY, the son of Lloyd and Doris (Holmes) Smith. […]

Read More
Ulrich, Kyle L.

 POLK CITY, FLORIDA: Kyle L.Ulrich, 62 yrs old, of Polk City, Florida/Weedsport, NY/and formerly of Newark, NY lost his courageous six-year battle with cancer and went home to be with the lord on March 16th, 2024.  Kyle was born May 19th, 1961 in Newark, NY. He attended Newark High School where he played soccer and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square