Smith, Joseph M. 

WOLCOTT: Joseph Smith, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at Newark Wayne Nursing Home.

There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Glenside Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Joseph was born August 21, 1941 in Victory, NY, the son of Lloyd and Doris (Holmes) Smith. He served in the Army from 1958-1959. He then became a truck driver.

He loved to go fishing, camping and going to flea markets.

Joseph is survived by his daughter Dawn Vasquez; his son Joseph Smith; grandchildren Jessica Fernández, David Cuatt; great grandchildren; Roberto, Sophia, Elias and Mateo Fernandez; sister, Terry Hollenbeck; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Leona LaBarr and brothers, Leon, Judd, and Vernon Smith.