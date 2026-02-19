What are you looking for?

Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Obituaries

Smith, Joyce Harriet (Hyman)

February 19, 2026
/ by WayneTimes.com

KENNETH CITY, FL: Joyce passed away peacefully on January 20, 2026 after a brief illness at the age of 91. She was born in Arcadia and graduated from Walworth High School in 1953. She moved to Cooperstown upon her marriage to Dave Smith. She returned to Walworth upon her retirement in 2004 for a couple of years before moving to Florida. She requested no funeral or memorial services and that any expressions of sympathy be a donation to the music fund at either the Walworth Second Baptist Church or the United Methodist Church of Walworth.

Her full memorial is available at https://www.legacy.com/legacy/joyce-smith?ttm_pid=21089585. 

A short video of Joyce’s life is available at https://vimeo.com/1165476504

Times of Wayne County

Phone: (315) 986-4300 • Fax: (315) 986-7271
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
news@waynetimes.com
© 2025 Times of Wayne County