Smith Jr., R. Stuart “Stu”

PALMYRA: Died on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the age of 94. Family and friends are invited to call from 4-7pm on Friday, May 5 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Graveside prayers with military honors will be offered at 10am on Saturday, May 6 in Palmyra Village Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 11am in Western Presbyterian Church of Palmyra, 101 E. Main St., Palmyra with a reception to follow in fellowship hall. Please consider donations in memory of Stu to Honor Flight Rochester, Inc., PO Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692.

Stu was born on April 2,1929 in Clifton Springs, NY the son of Roy S. Sr. and Mildred Black Smith. He was a 1947 graduate of Palmyra-Macedon High School and attended Clarkson University before joining the army in 1952. After serving in Korea and being honorably discharged Stu completed his engineering degree at Clarkson. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Stu’s service to our country. Stu spent his engineering career with Kordite and later Mobile Chemical in Macedon. He was very proud to be a 70 year member of F&A Masonic Lodge and a member of the James R. Hickey American Legion Post. Stu was a civil war buff and had been an active member of the 1st NY Dragoons. As a veteran of the army and Korean War, Stu was selected to attend Honor Flight which became very meaningful to him. Throughout his life Stu was known for his quick wit and sense of humor and in his later years became known as the “Mayor of Parkwood Heights.”

Predeceased by his parents; former wife Katharine Smith and siblings Eugene Smith, Peggy Contant and Elaine Cook, Stu is survived by his daughters Tracey (Larry) Hurley and Amy (Mike) Buckert; son Paul (Tara) Smith; grandchildren Kristina (Jared) Hyatt, Brandon (Colleen) Hurley, Katie (Brandon) Hurley ,Tanner (Whitney) Fox, Brodie Buckert, Hayden Smith, Quinn Smith and Paige (Kevin) Brimacomb; great-grandchildren Kaysen Craig, Caleb Eder, Cohen Eder, Ellie Hurley, Teagan Hurley, Remi Fox and Kinsley Kleiser and many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

