Smith, June A. 

NEWARK/WATERLOO: June A. Smith, 87, died Sunday (April 19, 2020) at home in Waterloo. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Burial will be in Fairville Cemetery. Memorials, in her name, may be made to the charity of one’s choice.She was born on February 28, 1933 in Newark, the daughter of the late Harold and Rose Schroth Chamberlin. June graduated from Newark High School in 1951. June was a homemaker and took pride in raising her children. After her husband, Durwood died in 1983, June went to work for FLDDSO direct care for 10 years ending in the Clifton Springs home where she was a strong advocate for the people she cared for. She made many lifetime friends of fellow staff. June retired after 10 years of service. Shortly after she joined the Spunk Fitness Gym where she was a regular member for another 10 years. June was a good listener and was always there for family and friends with encouraging words. She was loved by all of her family and will be dearly missed. June is survived by three children, Rodney Smith of Newark, Patricia (Joe) Smith-DiCicco of Waterloo, Scott (Yolanda) Smith of Newark; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; two brothers Donald, William (Edith) and Richard (Stephanie Mayo) Chamberlin; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and two sibling Jean Randow and Robert Chamberlin. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com