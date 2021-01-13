Smith, Karen Craine

TAMPA, FL: Age 75, passed away on January 2021 in Tampa. Karen was born Auburn, NY to (Ernest and Mary Craine on 06/06/1945. She went to school at Red Creek, NY. Although she didn’t go to college, she did graduate from beauty school, dental hygienist school, and travel school. She worked as a Pro Saleswoman for Home Depot) for 15 years. She received many awards for bowling and cheer leading in her high school years. As well as throughout her life with her many jobs excelling at whatever she put her mind to and being recognized for it). She loved the outdoors, scuba diving, wine and being with family. She always put others first above herself in every step of her life; from helping to care for family members to putting her dreams aside to be close to the ones she loved. If the world could have an ounce of how big her heart was, it would be the next best thing to Heaven itself. Karen is preceded in death by (her parents Ernest and Mary Craine and brother Steven Craine. Karen is survived by son David Lander (Teri), daughter Denise Pope (Rob), son Eric Smith (Christina); brother Doug Craine (Denise); along with 12 Grand kids and 12 Great- Grand kids.