Smith, Karen (Crowley) 

MARION/WILLIAMSON: On Saturday, November 2, 2025, after a long and valiant battle with COPD, Karen Smith passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.

Born on June 28, 1946, in Clifton Springs, New York, to the late George and Mary (Lindner) Crowley, Karen grew up in a small-town home filled with laughter, love, and the values that would guide her throughout her life - kindness, hard work, and a deep appreciation for family.

Karen dedicated herself to many jobs throughout her life, always working diligently and with heart. Her years at Richardson Foods brought not only hard work but also treasured friendships that lasted a lifetime. She later served as church secretary at the United Church of Marion, where she often offered a listening ear and became a trusted confidante to many.

Karen could often be found sitting on the front porch of her home in Marion, where friends would stop to visit, share a laugh, and enjoy her warm company. She was known lovingly as the "fudgie lady," always ready with a sweet treat and a sweeter smile for all the kids in the neighborhood. In the last year of her life, Karen fulfilled her dream of living by the lake. She cherished every moment she could spend on the deck, gazing at the water, soaking up the sunshine, and embracing the peace she had long envisioned.

Karen leaves behind a legacy of love and family that will continue through those she cherished most - her husband of 60 years, Gary; her children Amy Hunter, Kelly (Luke) Charlton, Keri (Peter) DeNagel; her beloved grandchildren Karen (Patrick) Critchley, Katie Hunter (Gregory Basralian), Amanda (Chad) Owens, Abby DeCann, Hank and Savana Charlton, Kayley (Matt Buchbinder) DeNagel, Connor (Annabel Phillips) DeNagel; her great grandchildren Abby & Alyssa Bressett , Patrick Jr. & Hannah Critchley, and Aedan and Ryleigh Owens; as well as her brothers, Jim (Donna) Crowley and Dennis (Nancy Coppede) Crowley, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary, who now welcome her home.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, November 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following at The United Church of Marion, 3848 North Main Street, Marion, NY. Burial in Marion Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Karen’s memory to F.F. Thompson Hospital, Attention Pulmonary Rehab Department: 350 Parrish Street, Canandaigua, NY 14424.

Karen’s family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Newark Wayne Community Hospital ICU for the compassionate care and kindness they provided during her final days.

Karen’s love, laughter, and gentle strength will live on in every life she touched - and in every heart that was lucky enough to be loved by her.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com