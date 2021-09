NEWARK: Kimberly M. Smith, 57, died Sunday, September 12, 2021 at her home in Newark.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 20, 2021 in the Newark Cemetery, N. Main St., Newark.

Kimberly loved the Oakland Raiders and Harley Davidsons. She enjoyed learning about Native American History. Most of all she loved a good laugh.

She is survived by her son Branden (Mariah Rouse) Lamb of Lyons; a sister Marilee Smith of Oregon; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Garrett and Virginia Smith; a brother Roger Smith.

