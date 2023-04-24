Smith, Lillian M.

ROSE: Lillian M. Smith, age 75, passed away April 22, 2023 at Syracuse, VA, Medical Center. She was born in Island Falls, Maine, daughter of the late Leonard I. Heath, and Faustina I. Wing Heath. She was a United States Army Veteran honorably discharged in 1968, she was a member of the Rose Auxiliary, loved flowers and to play bingo.

She is predeceased by her Husband, Robert Smith, brother, Anthony Heath.

Survived by her children, Wendy (Michael) Edick of Phoenix, Leonard (Kim) Webster of Wolcott, and step son James Smith of Rose, sisters, Carol McNally, Joanne Woodward, Yvonne Patterson, Darelene Heath, grandchildren, Emily (John) Webster, Katelynn (Eric) Cedieno, Richelle Webster, Chasity Harrington, Bretty Harrington, Nick Smith, Ashlyn Smith, great grandchildren, Hanley Harrington, Maddison Perry, Reece Perry, Kendall Randall, Joe Depew, Addison, Tessa, and Owen, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Wednesday, April 26, 11:00-1:00 with a service at 1:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose, burial to follow at Rose Cemetery . For those wishing to make contributions in Lillian’s name they may do so to Brookdale Assisted Living Home, 4055 Long Branch Road, Liverpool, NY 13090. www.catoredcreek.com