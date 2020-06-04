Smith, Lillie Mae

LYONS: Lillie Mae Smith 92, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at the Wayne County Home. Graveside service Wednesday June 10, at 1 PM. at South Lyons Cemetery. Lillie was born in Cuthbert, GA. January 1, 1928, daughter of James & Leola Sampson William. She worked at Parker Hannifin & NDC as a Therapy Aid .She was a loyal member of MT. Zion Church, where she was a usher. Survived by her son Willie James, & her daughter Dolores Gainer, several grand & great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband James in 1976, & 3 sons, James E., & Tommy Lee, & Bobby Sturgis. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home,77 William , ST. , Lyons.