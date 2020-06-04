Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
September 10th 2020, Thursday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • FRI 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
INTRODUCING THE DAILY: NEWS BREIFS, BREAKING STORIES & MORE. 

Smith, Lillie Mae

by WayneTimes.com
June 4, 2020

LYONS: Lillie Mae Smith 92, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at the Wayne County Home. Graveside service Wednesday June 10, at 1 PM. at South Lyons Cemetery. Lillie was born in Cuthbert, GA. January 1, 1928, daughter of James & Leola Sampson William. She worked at Parker Hannifin & NDC as a Therapy Aid .She was a loyal member of MT. Zion Church, where she was a usher. Survived by her son Willie James, & her daughter Dolores Gainer, several grand & great grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband James in 1976, & 3 sons, James E., & Tommy Lee, & Bobby Sturgis. Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home,77 William , ST. , Lyons.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Keehan, Deborah A.

SODUS: With sadness we announce the passing of the loving Deborah. She was born in Elmira, NY on March 31st, 1955. The Lord called her home on August 9th, 2020. She loved walks and sunsets. She worked at Dynalec Corp. for 10 years. She is survived by her spouse of 30 years, Stanley Hayes; son, […]

Read More
Herrmann, Scott L.

MACEDON: Scott passed away on August 7, 2020 at age 52. He was predeceased by his father, Louis Herrmann and brother-in-law, Aaron Burgert.  Scott is survived by his mother, Mary Ann Herrmann; son, Cooper Herrmann; siblings, Stephanie Herrmann, Jennifer (Mark Pierson) Hall and Christopher Herrmann; nieces and nephew, Lauren Scenna, Bryce and Brianna Herrmann; great […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square