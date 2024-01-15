Smith, Louise Ann (Kirby)

WILLIAMSON: On January 7, 2024, Louise Ann (Kirby) Smith was called home to our Heavenly Father at the age of 84.

She is predeceased by her father William Kirby; mother Georgia Kirby; brother Charles Kirby; brother-in-law William Smith; and sister Janice Meadows.

She is survived by her husband James Smith; sister-in-law Alice Smith; daughters Tammy (Mark) Robles and Tina (Don) Peets; twin sister Jo Caruso; Nieces Linda Wyrick and Sandra (Jesse) Williams, Cheri (Butch) Rhymes and Debbie Bone; and granddaughters Autumn Cieplinski, Katie Cieplinski, and Reese Robles.

Calling hours will be held on (Monday) January 15, 2024 from 11am -12pm followed Louise’s funeral service at 12pm at the First Baptist Church of Williamson. Burial in Lake View Cemetery. Louise was extremely loved by her family and will be greatly missed!

