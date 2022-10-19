Smith, Lyle Vernon

WOLCOTT: Lyle Vernon Smith, 73, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the VA Hospital in Syracuse. He loved doing yard work and was a lover of all animals. After High School he served in the Army during the Vietnam war.

He is predeceased by his father, Howard Smith, brothers, Rodney Smith, William Smith, Daniel Smith, Vic Smith, and Johnny Smith, sister, Sandra Clark.

Survived by his mother, June Smith, sisters, Renee Smith of Wolcott, Teresa (Charles) Jarrett of Wolcott, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Friday, 5:00-7:00 at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, with a funeral service Saturday 10:00 am at the funeral home, burial to follow at Huron Evergreen Cemetery. For those wishing to make contributions in Lyle’s name they may do so to the Humane Society of Wayne County,

1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.

